Surgical mission to Ukraine; treating heart failure

Two Ukranian-born surgeons have recently returned to Syracuse after a medical mission to Kyiv, Ukraine. Dr. Dmitry Nikolavsky, director of reconstructive urology at Upstate, tells about the trip he took with urologic surgeons from Mexico and Poland and his colleague, Dr. Gennady Bratslavsky, the chief of urology at Upstate. The team operated on 13 soldiers with injuries severe enough to require the expertise of reconstructive urologists. Nikolavsky also tells of a side trip from Kyiv to Syracuse's sister city, Irpin, and to Bucha in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on this week's show, studies show that people with heart failure do better if they are part of a formal program to manage their disease, rather than regular medical care. How one such program -- Upstate’s Heart Failure Clinic -- works is explained by nurse practitioner Kristin Ramella and nurse Sarah Bobenhausen, the clinical leader.

