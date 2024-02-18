Spine surgery, cochlear implants, marijuana edibles

Neurosurgeons can do safer, more effective surgeries on the spine using a minimally invasive technique, which means faster recovery times for patients. Dr. Ali Hazama discusses how common back problems like herniated disks and spinal stenosis can be relieved using endoscopic procedures in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Hazama is an assistant professor of neurosurgery at Upstate and the director of neurosurgery at Upstate Community Hospital.

Also on the program, electronic hearing devices called cochlear implants can help people with hearing loss improve their ability to understand speech and hear more sounds. Audiologist Jeffrey VanTassel, who has been part of Upstate’s otolaryngology ambulatory care for 20 years, explains what to expect from a cochlear implant and how to decide if you are a good candidate.

And, Dr. Michael Hodgman shares some precautions about marijuana edibles. Hodgman is a toxicologist from Upstate's Department of Emergency Medicine and the Upstate New York Poison Center.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

