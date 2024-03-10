Pancreas transplants, infant screen media exposure

Transplant surgeon Matthew Garner explains how a pancreas transplant may help some people with Type 1 diabetes, some of whom may receive a kidney transplant in the same operation, in this episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on this week's show, infant development can suffer when family members are paying attention to a cellphone, TV, or computer, explains physical therapist Danielle Hoose, echoing the advice of the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization. Hoose, fellow therapists, and nurses researched this topic in a paper published in the Journal of Pediatric Nursing. She discusses the team's findings and how new parents are not advised about how their screen behavior might affect their child. Hoose is a pediatric clinical specialist and part of the voluntary clinical faculty in Upstate’s Department of Physical Therapy Education.

