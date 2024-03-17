Shingles in young people, civilians in space

Shingles, a painful disease that usually impacts people over 50, is showing up in younger adults. Research scientist Jennifer Moffat discusses the relationship of chickenpox to shingles, some possible reasons for the increased incidence of shingles, and the value of the shingles vaccine in this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Moffat is an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Upstate, and she has studied the Varicella zoster virus, which causes both chickenpox and shingles, for 30 years.

Also on this show, as the space industry grows in the coming decades, average Americans will have career opportunities in outer space. So how do we protect the health and safety of average civilians who may work and/or live in space? Michael Marge discusses some countermeasures against space hazards, and what to consider before regular people head into space for work or tourism. Marge, who holds a doctorate in education, has a faculty appointment at Upstate in physical medicine and rehabilitation, and he is associated with the International Association for the Advancement of Space Safety.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

