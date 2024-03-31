Syphilis; also, altruistic kidney donations

The rate of syphilis infections in the United States continues to rise, by 80 percent since 2018, and news reports say we are recording the highest rate of new infections since 1950. Dr. Elizabeth Asiago Reddy explains why this bacterial infection can be so dangerous, and how it's treated, in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is the chief of infectious disease at Upstate Medical University.

Also on the show, people who donate a kidney can live healthy lives afterward, explains transplant surgeon Dr. Reza Saidi, who also outlines the process of donation and how vital living donors are to those awaiting a new kidney. Upstate Medical University has one of the highest rates of these altruistic donations in the state in 2023, notes Saidi, who is director of the Upstate Transplant Center and chief of transplantation at Upstate University Hospital. To learn more about living kidney donation: https://www.upstate.edu/transplant/organ-donation/living-donor.php

And geriatrics chief Dr. Sharon Brangman provides some advice for living with mild cognitive impairment.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.