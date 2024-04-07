Eclipse precautions, climate change, kratom

The total solar eclipse on April 8 can be viewed safely if using specially designed eclipse glasses, but not regular sunglasses, explains ophthalmologist Robert Fechtner on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Looking at the sun, even briefly, can cause severe and permanent eye injury, he says, as he describes how to view the eclipse, which will reach totality over much of Central, Northern and Western New York. Fechtner, chair of ophthalmology and visual sciences at Upstate, is looking forward to viewing the solar event -- safely.

Also on the show, the biggest threat from climate change is likely to be increased heat and the harm it can do to people, animals, crops and the environment, says scientist and researcher Augusta Williams. She also cites threats from wildfires, including air pollution, which affects those with lung-related problems or allergy symptoms. Other climate-related problems include diseases spread by insects that were once confined to the tropics. Williams is an assistant professor in Upstate’s Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

And, a growing fraction of the overdose deaths in America involve kratom, an herbal substance with opioid-like properties that people may use for pain and anxiety. Willie Eggleston, a toxicologist from the Upstate New York Poison Center, explains that the risks of ingesting kratom are similar to those for opioids.

Sleep specialist Ryan Butzko also explains what happens when a sleep apnea machine is recalled.

