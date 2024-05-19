Menopause, hospital volunteering and colon cancer prevention tips

Menopause -- both its myths and its treatments -- is discussed by Heather Hirsch, MD, an internist specializing in women's health, and particularly in treating menopause, the biological process that marks the end of a woman’s menstrual cycles and can bring on physical and emotional problems.

Hirsch is a graduate of Upstate Medical University’s College of Medicine and is on the medical advisory board of the National Menopause Foundation. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," she explains how hormone replacement therapy can be safely used in some women with certain troublesome symptoms.

Also this week, one of the volunteers at Upstate University Hospital is Tatum White. She was the team captain of this year's women's hockey team at Syracuse University and hopes to study medicine for a career. She tells what her hospital volunteering experience has been like. Listeners can learn more about volunteering opportunities at upstate.edu/volunteers.

And surgeon Jeffrey Albright, MD, shares some tips for reducing the risk of colon and rectal cancer.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.