Equitable health care, and tick precautions

The book "The People's Hospital: Hope and Peril in American Medicine" showcases five uninsured or underinsured patients who illustrate many of the problems in the American health care system. Author Ricardo Nuila, MD, wrote the book while seeing patients at Ben Taub Hospital, the "safety net" hospital in Houston.

Nuila visited Syracuse to lecture at Upstate's Center for Bioethics and Humanities and took time to be interviewed for "HealthLink on Air" about equity in medicine and the importance of humanity. He is also an associate professor of medicine, medical ethics and health policy at Baylor College of Medicine.

Also on this week's show, as tick season gets underway in Central New York and the rest of Upstate New York, professor of microbiology and immunology Saravanan Thangamani, PhD, provides an outlook and tips for avoiding ticks. Thangamani is director of Upstate’s tick-testing laboratory, which has begun charging a nominal fee for tick analysis.

