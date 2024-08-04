Basal cell carcinoma and melanoma

Dermatology chief Dr. Ramsay Farah provides a look at basal cell carcinoma, the most common form of skin cancer, and how it's diagnosed and treated, on this week's "HealthLink on Air." Farah is an associate professor at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, melanoma is less common than other skin cancers, but more likely to grow and spread -- and it's showing up in a growing number of women in their 20s. Dr. Daniel Thomas explains melanoma's risk factors and how it's diagnosed and treated. Thomas is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate, specializing in complex general surgical oncology.

