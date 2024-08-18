© 2024 WRVO Public Media
Adult ADHD, bird flu, heat emergencies

By HealthLink on Air
Published August 18, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT

Some people with ADHD are not diagnosed until adulthood. They can struggle with impulsiveness, restlessness and lack of focus. Upstate now offers a program specifically for adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, overseen by nurse practitioner John Ringhisen. In this episode of "HealthLink on Air," he explains how this condition impacts people’s lives, how it is diagnosed and the typical treatment options.

Also on the show this week, bird flu is a concern mostly for people who work around poultry or other birds, says Dr. Stephen Thomas, an infectious disease specialist and the director of the Upstate Global Health Institute. A few cases of bird flu have appeared in humans. He urges vigilance about health and goes over the common symptoms -- which include eye redness.

And, exercise physiologist Carol Sames discusses heat illness precautions.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

