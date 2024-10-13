Test anxiety, Family Birth Center and ticks

Test anxiety -- a mental and emotional struggle that examinations provoke -- can accompany some people long after their school days, as they face stressful situations in adulthood. But there are strategies to help, as John Ringhisen discusses in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Ringhisen is a nurse practitioner of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, the Family Birth Center at Upstate Community Hospital has a “baby-friendly” designation. Nurses Lindsay Miner and Julie Moore explain what that means and tell new mothers what the birth process is like.

And, Professor Saravanan Thangamani discusses a pair of ticks that are becoming more prevalent in central New York -- lone star ticks and dog ticks -- and he goes over some of the diseases they may transmit, including ehrlichiosis, Heartland virus disease, and Bourbon virus disease.

