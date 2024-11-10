Pediatric trauma care, breast cancer and aging parents

Pediatric trauma -- serious injuries to children age 14 and younger-- is treated by a team of specialists at Upstate University Hospital. They offer the highest level of trauma care to the 14-county region of central New York and are ready to deal with anything from auto accidents to falls down a flight of stairs, as Dr. Kim Wallenstein explains in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." She is a pediatric surgeon at Upstate and the medical director of the Upstate Pediatric Trauma Team.

Also on this week's show, nurse Maureen Garvey explains what lies ahead after a breast cancer diagnosis and her role as a breast cancer navigator, helping patients make their way through the health care system.

And, just in time for the holiday season, when many adult children return home to visit their parents, geriatrics chief Dr. Sharon Brangman has advice for how to tell when an aging parent needs help.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.