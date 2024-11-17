© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HealthLink on Air

Healthy holiday eating, how aging occurs and concussion care

By HealthLink on Air
Published November 17, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST

Holiday parties, buffets and other assorted treats can be enjoyed, and a healthy eating pattern maintained, by keeping a few tips in mind, explains Upstate registered dietitian Heather Dorsey. She offers advice on how to approach – or avoid -- the many rich foods that are likely to appear from Thanksgiving to New Year's.

Also, how to age well, and how aging can occur in spurts, are discussed by Carol Sames, Upstate exercise physiologist.

And, Dr. Matthew Grier talks about which head injuries are concussions and how they are treated. He is a co-director of the Concussion Clinic at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

Tags
HealthLink on Air nutritionagingconcussion
Stay Connected
HealthLink on Air
See stories by HealthLink on Air