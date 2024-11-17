Healthy holiday eating, how aging occurs and concussion care

Holiday parties, buffets and other assorted treats can be enjoyed, and a healthy eating pattern maintained, by keeping a few tips in mind, explains Upstate registered dietitian Heather Dorsey. She offers advice on how to approach – or avoid -- the many rich foods that are likely to appear from Thanksgiving to New Year's.

Also, how to age well, and how aging can occur in spurts, are discussed by Carol Sames, Upstate exercise physiologist.

And, Dr. Matthew Grier talks about which head injuries are concussions and how they are treated. He is a co-director of the Concussion Clinic at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.