Tattoo care, and the value of books

What's important to consider when getting a tattoo, and what is involved in removing one? Upstate's chief of dermatology, Dr. Ramsay Farah, discusses these points and more, including moisturizers, tattoo location, tattoos involving moles, and allergic reactions, on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, Dr. Jaclyn Sisskind recommends some books for young people. She is an assistant professor of pediatrics at Upstate who believes in the power of books -- so much so that she sometimes prescribes specific books to her patients. She wrote about her practice in the School Library Journal, and in this interview also discusses the impact of banning books.

