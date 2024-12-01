Complementary therapy, de-escalation techniques, recharging

Who uses complementary therapy for cancer -- nonstandard treatments used alongside standard treatments -- and how often? Discussing this, and the potential benefits, on this week's "HealthLink on Air" are Dr. Kaushal Nanavati and researcher Jamie Romeiser, who were part of an Upstate team that published a paper about this in the Journal of Cancer Survivorship. Nanavati is the director of integrative medicine, and Romeiser is an assistant professor of public health and preventive medicine.

Also on the show, Upstate University Police officers are trained in “de-escalation,” and Erika Taylor, the chief of the Upstate University Police, shares some of those techniques to help anyone who feels they are starting to lose their temper in stressful situations. She talks about finding a “pause button” and the value of empathetic listening. She also includes tips for what to bring, and what to leave at home, for those headed to the hospital to be with a loved one.

And, a "recharge room" visit is one way that Upstate employees and students can find a few minutes of peace and quiet on a stressful day. Upstate's chief wellness officer, Dr. Leslie Kohman, describes what the room entails, and what such workplace refuges are designed to do. The room is in Upstate University Hospital; a similar room is planned for Upstate Community Hospital.

