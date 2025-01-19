Toxic positivity, body roundness index, and drug delivery to brain

Keeping a positive outlook can be good, but positivity can become unhealthy if it becomes toxic. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," clinical psychologist Holly Vanderhoff, also an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, explains the difference between healthy and toxic positivity, and what you can do if you feel pressure to always look on the bright side.

Also on the show, the body roundness index, or BRI, offers a new way to measure someone's body fat. The BRI is meant to correct some of the shortcomings of the body mass index, or BMI, which cannot distinguish between fat and muscle. Exercise physiologist Carol Sames explains how the new BRI works and how to calculate your own BRI. She is an associate professor of physical therapy education at Upstate.

And, optimizing how drugs treat brain cancer is a long-term research project of neurosurgeon Satish Krishnamurthy. He discusses this challenge and explains the blood-brain barrier and its role in whether anti-cancer medications can reach the brain as intended. Krishnamurthy is a professor of neurosurgery at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

