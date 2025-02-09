Lung cancer surgery, tuberculosis, bispecific antibody therapy

Dr. Michael Archer discusses lymph nodes and other details of lung cancer surgery in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He spoke recently at an American College of Surgeons meeting about innovations and updates in lung cancer treatment. Archer is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate and the medical director of the lung cancer screening program.

Also this week, tuberculosis remains a leading cause of infectious disease deaths worldwide. Dr. Elizabeth Harausz is an infectious disease expert who specializes in tuberculosis, and she talks about the difference between active and latent TB and how the infection is treated. Harausz is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate.

And, bispecific antibody therapy has generated excitement among cancer researchers in recent years as a way to treat certain cancers. Dr. Krishna Ghimire explains bispecific antibodies and their promise for treating a variety of cancers and other diseases. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate, specializing in hematology and medical oncology.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.