Oncology nursing, cardiopulmonary perfusion, parental decision-making

Oncology nurse Lauren Calloway from the Upstate Cancer Center received the first annual Beth Baldwin Oncology Nurse Award. She explains what she loves about her chosen specialty, caring for people with cancer, in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, Upstate Medical University is one of 20 schools in the nation where people can be trained in cardiopulmonary perfusion – a specialty that involves running a heart-lung machine during surgery, for example. Bruce Searles explains how the profession began and has evolved, and what the training program is like. He is a certified clinical perfusionist and the director of cardiovascular perfusion at Upstate's College of Health Professions.

And, parents are usually the ones making health care decisions for their children. But what if a parent makes a decision that will end up harming the child? A pair of researchers explore parental reasoning in health care decision-making in a paper that was published recently in The American Journal of Bioethics. Dr. Amy Brown is an associate professor of pediatrics and of bioethics and humanities at Upstate, and Bry Moore is an assistant professor in the department of health humanities and bioethics at the University of Rochester Medical Center. They explain their research and some of the reasons parents may make certain decisions.