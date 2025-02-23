Bird flu and brain connectivity

Bird flu is concerning because it is affecting so many birds, along with dairy cattle and even some humans. But so far, the virus has not been transmitted from person to person. Upstate’s chief of infectious disease, Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, explains what's important to know about bird flu in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is also an associate professor of medicine at Upstate.

Also this week, neuroscientists have identified molecules, synapses and anatomy in the brain that give rise to cognitive function. But it’s been a challenge to figure out how they all work together. Now a team of neuroscientists, including Christopher Gaiteri, a computational neuroscientist from Upstate, have assembled an unprecedented set of data showing that the brain’s connectivity is influenced by specific proteins and molecular structures. Gaiteri is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, and he’s also an assistant professor in Rush University’s Alzheimer’s Disease Center.

