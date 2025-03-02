Aortic valve disease, new weight loss drugs, help for aging parents

The aortic valve helps keep the blood flowing through the heart in the correct direction. A damaged or diseased valve can affect blood flow to the rest of the heart and body. Dr. Callistus Ditah goes over the methods of repairing an aortic valve and the alternative, replacement with either tissue or a mechanical valve, in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Ditah is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate specializing in thoracic, or chest, surgery.

Also this week, medicines that reduce body weight and normalize blood sugar levels are heavily advertised and have become popular, but they can cause nausea, vomiting and other unpleasant side effects. Syracuse University chemistry professor Robert Doyle and his collaborators are refining similar compounds to make an improved version of the current drugs. He explains how they are designed to work without causing the side effects of medicines currently on the market.

And Upstate’s chief of geriatrics, Dr. Sharon Brangman, gives advice about how to determine when aging parents need help. Brangman is also the director of the Center of Excellence in Alzheimer's Disease at Upstate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

