Maintaining a healthy spine, and hospital environmental services

Posture matters, of course, but doctor of physical therapy Ryan Martin explains other ways to take care of your spine over your lifetime in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He tells how to keep your back in good shape and reduce your chance of developing back pain.

Also on the show, the men and women who work in environmental services are important members of the hospital health care team that may be overlooked. Recently published research looks at how they feel pride on the job and their connectedness to other health workers. Explaining the study, which was done using photographs, are associate professor of public health and preventive medicine Telisa Stewart, medical student Nick Allis, and janitor Anita Rouse.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

