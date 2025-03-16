© 2025 WRVO Public Media
ADHD in adults, measles, healthy party foods

Published March 16, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT

Professor Stephen Faraone explains why adults with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder die earlier than their counterparts in the general population and how ADHD is diagnosed and treated in both children and adults in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Faraone is a distinguished professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate, specializing in ADHD.

Also on this week's show, measles is a highly contagious virus that can have severe complications, including death, but is easily preventable by a childhood vaccine. So why are we seeing clusters of measles cases popping up in schools and communities? Dr. Jana Shaw describes how quickly and easily measles spreads, the symptoms it causes, and the lack of specific treatment. Shaw is a professor of pediatrics and of public health and preventive medicine at Upstate.

And registered dietitian Heather Dorsey gives ideas for healthy, tasty foods to bring to a party.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

