Talking prescription bottles, COVID impact on mental health, and brain death

Researchers at Upstate examined the impact COVID-19 has had on mental disorders in youth. Dr. Yanli Zhang-James explains their findings in this week's "HealthLink on Air." She is an associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Upstate.

Also on the show, the Upstate Outpatient Pharmacy offers talking prescription bottles for non-English speaking patients, or patients who are visually impaired. Christina Hyde, the associate director of pharmacy utilization and development at Upstate, shares details of the ScriptTalk program and what it sounds like when it talks.

And bioethicist L. Syd Johnson, an associate professor at Upstate, shares insights from her new book about brain death and how it is regarded in different cultures.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

