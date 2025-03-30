Prebiotics, healthy eating, health care worker support

Sodas that claim to be good for your gut are growing in popularity. But what do these prebiotic beverages actually do? And will our digestive systems benefit? Dr. Kristina Go explains the difference between prebiotics and probiotics, how these new beverages are meant to work, and the benefits of a diet rich in fiber in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Go is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate specializing in colon and rectal surgery.

Also this week, the Food and Drug Administration recently updated its definition of what packaged foods have to do in order to call themselves “healthy.” Dr. Kaushal Nanavati explains which foods will qualify as healthy, and which will not. He also discusses the best carbohydrates, proteins and fats that comprise a healthy diet. Nanavati is a doctor of family medicine, director of integrative medicine and assistant dean of wellness at Upstate.

And, the Schwartz Rounds is an international program that allows health care workers to gather regularly to share their thoughts and feelings about their work lives. Zeynab Mancini, a chaplain who coordinates the Schwartz Rounds at Upstate, explains how themes are selected and how the program helps workers from all areas of the hospital stay compassionate.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

