Fibromyalgia, cochlear implants, spinal muscular atrophy

Fibromyalgia does not have a cure, but treatments are available for the disease's musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, and for its sleep, memory, and mood disorders. Dr. Alex Hensel, who is training in family medicine at Upstate, tells about fibromyalgia and how it's diagnosed and managed on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, electronic devices called cochlear implants can help people with hearing loss to understand speech as well as hear more sounds. What to expect from a cochlear implant, and how to decide whether you are a good candidate, is explained by Upstate audiologist Jeffrey VanTassel.

And, an expert in a crippling condition -- spinal muscular atrophy -- is enthusiastic about a potential cure. Child neurologist Dr. Ai Sakonju explains how this illness affects the body and how it can be treated. She also discusses her analysis of the first three years of screening for the disease in newborns in New York state. Sakonju is an associate professor of neurology and pediatrics and chief of child neurology at Upstate, and spinal muscular atrophy is among her longstanding research interests.

