Are tattoos a cancer risk? And a book about siblings with special needs

Does tattoo ink increase a person’s risk for developing certain cancers? Surgical oncologist Dr. Scott Albert goes over research on this potential association in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Albert is an assistant professor of surgery at Upstate and a member of the Society of Surgical Oncologists.

And, what is life like when caring for an adult sibling with a disability? A new book offers a personal and nuanced view of the experience. Michael Gordon, a clinical psychologist and professor emeritus from Upstate, tells about his brother and the book he wrote titled "The Book of David: On Caring for Siblings With Special Needs."

