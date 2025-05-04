Measles protection, sarcomas and exercise for menopause

Because measles is such a contagious virus, it spreads and crosses borders easily. The New York State Department of Health recently issued a measles travel advisory, and Upstate’s infectious disease chief, Dr. Elizabeth Asiago-Reddy, explains what it means in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Asiago-Reddy explains how to stay safe from measles, what to do if you are exposed, and how the virus is treated.

Also on the show: Cancers that arise in bones, muscles, tendons and other connective tissues are called sarcomas. Dr. Jade Homsi, who specializes in the care of patients with sarcomas, goes over diagnosis and treatment options. He is the chiefof hematology and oncology at Upstate.

And, in the time leading up to menopause, researchers have noted a decline in physical activity in women. That’s unfortunate, as exercise physiologist Carol Sames discusses, because physical activity can help ease some of the symptoms of perimenopause. Sames is an educator in Upstate’s College of Health Professions, where she teaches future physical therapists and physician assistants.

