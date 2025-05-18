© 2025 WRVO Public Media
HealthLink on Air

Pediatric kidney disease and aquatic physical therapy

By HealthLink on Air
Published May 18, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Upstate's HealthLink on Air - May 18, 2025

Pediatric nephrologist Dr. Scott Schurman provides an overview of kidney disease in children, including dialysis and transplant options, in this week's episode of "HealthLink on Air." Schurman is an associate professor of pediatrics and the director of nephrology at Upstate.

Also on the show, when physical therapy takes place in a pool, it’s called aquatic physical therapy. Two Upstate physical therapists, Ryan Martin and Morgan Phillips, explain which conditions can be helped by water-based physical therapy. They also tell about the special pool at Upstate that is used for therapy.

And Upstate geriatrics chief Dr. Sharon Brangman answers whether memory problems signal dementia.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

