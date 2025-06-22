Fluoride, pig kidneys for transplant, memory problems

Patrick Smith, DDS, explains how fluoride protects the teeth, and how to ensure you get enough of it in this week's "HealthLink on Air." Smith is chief of dental surgery at Upstate. He details how this naturally occurring mineral was discovered and the way it helps prevent tooth decay. He also tells how to make sure you get adequate fluoride if your water supply does not include fluoride.

Also this week, gene-edited pig kidneys have been transplanted into humans, and some doctors hope this could help address the shortage of human donor organs. L. Syd Johnson, PhD, provides background and perspective on this practice, known as xenotransplantation. She is a professor of bioethics and humanities at Upstate.

And geriatrics chief Sharon Brangman, MD, tells whether memory problems signal dementia.

