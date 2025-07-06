Low-dose radiation for arthritis, standardized patients, muscle atrophy research

Using low-dose radiation therapy to treat osteoarthritis pain is gaining favor with doctors in the United States. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," radiation oncologist Anna Shapiro, MD, explains how it works and who is a candidate. Shapiro is a professor of radiation oncology at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Also this week, the Standardized Patient Program, part of Upstate Medical University’s Simulation Center, is seeking applicants for the part-time job of helping to educate a variety of students at Upstate. Hesham Masoud, MD, is the director of the Sim Center, and Matt Capogreco is the program director for the Standardized Patient Program. Together they explain how valuable standardized patients are to teaching future doctors, nurses and other medical professionals.

And, our muscles tend to atrophy as we age, but researchers don’t have a complete understanding of how or why. Nicholas Brennan, a fellow in the MD/PhD program at Upstate’s Norton College of Medicine, tells about this research, which focuses on the mechanism of muscle atrophy and aging.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

