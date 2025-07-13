Seasonal allergies, prostate surgery side effects

Runny nose, watery eyes and congestion can be symptoms of a cold – or it could be seasonal allergies. Mark Arnold, MD, explains how seasonal allergies are diagnosed and the various treatments that can offer relief in this week's "HealthLink on Air." He also goes over some preventives. Arnold is an assistant professor of otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat medicine) and communication sciences at Upstate.

Also on this week's show, incontinence and erectile dysfunction are two conditions that men may face after surgery for prostate cancer. Urologist Benjamin Cedars, MD, discusses the many options for how these side effects can be treated.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.