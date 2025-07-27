Music therapy, nutrition and AI, breast cancer surgery

Music therapist Clare Arezina talks about her role at the Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and how music therapy can help hospitalized patients feel better on this week's "HealthLink on Air."

Also on the show, artificial intelligence or chatbots are offering help with all kinds of things – including help making healthy food choices. Now this kind of nutrition advice is finding its way into primary care office visits. Kaushal Nanavati, MD, generates recipes and shopping lists for patients looking to reduce sodium, lose weight, or deal with other issues tied to food intake. He is a doctor of family medicine, director of integrative medicine, and assistant dean of wellness at Upstate.

And, breast cancer has less invasive treatments these days than a mastectomy. Discussing some of the techniques and the individualized treatments that have become commonplace is surgeon Scott Albert, MD. He leads the breast cancer care team at the Upstate Cancer Center.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

