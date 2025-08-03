Rheumatoid arthritis, lung biopsies

New medications have improved the outlook for the autoimmune disorder called rheumatoid arthritis. On this week's "HealthLink on Air," Patrick Riccardi, MD, explains how this disease is diagnosed and treated. He is an assistant professor of medicine specializing in rheumatology at Upstate.

Also on the show, lung biopsies -- procedures to remove a small piece of tissue -- probably follow a doctor's suspicion of lung cancer. Pulmonologist Ronaldo Ortiz-Pacheco, MD, explains how this procedure is done and what the results may mean. He is an assistant professor of medicine at Upstate who specializes in lung biopsies.

And, a new targeted therapy might be an option for some patients with high-risk bladder cancers who would prefer not to have their bladders removed. Urologist Joseph Jacob, MD, tells about promising clinical trials of TAR-200 that involve patients from Upstate Medical University. He’s an associate professor of urology at Upstate, specializing in urologic oncology.

Listen to Healthlink on Air every Sunday at 6 a.m. on WRVO.

