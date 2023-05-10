Le Moyne College goes Division I, joins Northeast Conference

Le Moyne College athletes will play in a new conference and a new division next year. The school's NCAA teams are moving to Division I and joining the Northeast Conference.

“The move to Division I and the Northeast Conference is a milestone event for Le Moyne College,” Le Moyne College President Linda LeMura said in a statement. “Since the College’s founding in 1946, athletics has been a vital component of our Jesuit ideal of cura personalis - care for the mind, body and soul. By making this move, we are building on a strong foundation of excellence that has been a hallmark of our student-athletes and our programs.”

Division I is the highest level of collegiate athletics. The Dolphins will have 10 men's and 11 women's teams. Current sports sponsorships include baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field, and women’s volleyball.

“On behalf of the Northeast Conference Council of Presidents, we are thrilled to welcome Le Moyne College to the NEC family,” NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris said. “During our membership evaluation process, it became abundantly clear there was tremendous mission alignment between the NEC and Le Moyne from an academic, athletic and community perspective. I would like to thank President Linda LeMura, Board Chair Pete DiLaura and Athletic Director Bob Beretta for their leadership through this process. Due to their significant planning and preparation, it’s evident the Dolphins are poised to make the jump to Division I. We look forward to kicking off our relationship this fall.”

The move is effective July 1. The Le Moyne Dolphins will be able to participate in the NEC postseason during the 2025-26 academic year and compete for NCAA championships during the 2027-28 academic year.

Other schools in the conference include: Central Connecticut State University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, Long Island University, Merrimack College, Sacred Heart University, Saint Francis University, Stonehill College and Wagner College.

Le Moyne was a member of the Northeast-10 Conference in Division II for 27 years.