A traumatic cardiac arrest of a Buffalo Bills football player on national television is shining a light on one way to save a life: CPR.
The Syracuse Orange football team takes on the Minnesota Golden Gophers Thursday afternoon in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.
Sun is accused of violating doping rules by smashing a vial containing his blood sample when anti-doping officials came to his home to retrieve it. He is expected to appeal the ban.
In an essay, Sharapova says she is stepping away from the sport she's been playing for 28 years. She's a five-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, who also served a 15-month ban for doping.
The Oregon star spoke with deep respect for Gianna's game. "She had a fadeaway better than mine," she said. "If I represented the present of the women's game, Gigi was the future, and Kobe knew it."
Some 20,000 people got tickets to say farewell to NBA great Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. People without tickets were being urged to watch at home.
The apology seemed to be an attempt to turn the page for the embattled team amid criticism that the punishment meted out by the league was too light given the scale and longevity of the cheating.
The Americans qualified with a CONCACAF tournament win over Mexico. The squad will be making its seventh-straight Olympics appearance — and get a shot at redemption after the 2016 Games.
Bill Moreau, a former vice president with the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, says the issue has been in the public spotlight for years and officials still aren't doing enough to prevent abuse.
Concerns have swirled for years over whether Nike's Vaporfly line of shoes gives athletes an unfair advantage. The new rules appear to ban one Vaporfly model, but another will reportedly qualify.
Competitive video gaming — esports — has become a global phenomenon with billions in revenue and hundreds of millions of fans. But a divide remains between those who embrace it, and those who don't.
The fallout continues from a sign-stealing scandal involving the Houston Astros during the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Beltrán was part of the team in 2017, and a league investigation said he was involved.