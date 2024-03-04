Syracuse women's basketball gets double bye in 2024 ACC tournament

The Syracuse University women's basketball team is the 3-seed in the ACC Tournament earning a double bye. This is the second time since Syracuse joined the ACC that the team earned a double bye.

The Orange will play on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. vs the winner of 6-seed Florida State and either 11-seed Virginia or 14-seed Wake Forest. If Syracuse wins Friday, they'd play again at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

ACC Women's Basketball

The team finished the regular season with a 23-6 overall record and 13-5 in conference play.

Senior Guard Dyaisha Fair moved to fifth place on the all-time scoring list for Division 1 Women's Basketball this season with more than 3,300 career points.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is played in Greensboro, NC from March 6-10 and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.