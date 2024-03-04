© 2024 WRVO Public Media
NPR News for Central New York
Syracuse women's basketball gets double bye in 2024 ACC tournament

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:18 AM EST
Dyaisha Fair
CUSE Athletics
Dyaisha Fair

The Syracuse University women's basketball team is the 3-seed in the ACC Tournament earning a double bye. This is the second time since Syracuse joined the ACC that the team earned a double bye.

The Orange will play on Friday, March 8 at 7 p.m. vs the winner of 6-seed Florida State and either 11-seed Virginia or 14-seed Wake Forest. If Syracuse wins Friday, they'd play again at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the semifinals.

ACC Women's Basketball

The team finished the regular season with a 23-6 overall record and 13-5 in conference play.

Senior Guard Dyaisha Fair moved to fifth place on the all-time scoring list for Division 1 Women's Basketball this season with more than 3,300 career points.

The ACC Women's Basketball Tournament is played in Greensboro, NC from March 6-10 and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
