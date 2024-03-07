Legette-Jack named ACC Coach of the Year, Fair named to All-ACC First Team

Syracuse Women's Basketball Coach Felisha Legette-Jack was named the ACC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year.

She gave credit to her players, coaches, administration, the chancellor and everyone who believed in what they were trying to do.

"You don't do this by yourself," Legette-Jack said. "I have a great coaching staff who really held things down for us when we were not able to do it and we got players that bought in and really believe in what we're trying to create here. And they want to be the reason why women's basketball could be the best it has ever been in the history of the sport, in our sport here."

Athletic Director John Wildhack said it was a well-deserved recognition of how Legette-Jack has transformed the Syracuse women's basketball program.

"The amount of energy, passion and talent she brings to this program and the significant impact she has every day on our student-athletes, the Orange community and Central New York is unrivaled," Wildhack said. "She is deeply committed to the success of her student-athletes- both on and off the court. I am grateful that Coach Jack returned to her alma mater and am tremendously proud of all she has achieved in just two short years.”

Fifth-year guard Dyaisha Fair was named first team All-ACC. Fair is fifth all-time in NCAA Division I women’s basketball scoring with 3,328 career points.

The Orange had one of its most successful years yet in the regular season with 23-6 overall record, 13-5 in the ACC.

Legette-Jack said she wants the team to be the best version of themselves and be as good as they can be.

Syracuse is a 3-seed in this week's ACC Women's Basketball Tournament.

"This conference is the number one conference in the country for a reason," Legette-Jack said. "So there's a gauntlet every single game. And whoever we play, it's going to be hard. So we're going to work hard and we finished in the third, and hopefully that three we can turn into a one."

The Orange have a double bye and will tip off in the quarterfinals Friday at 7:30 p.m against the winner of Thursday's matchup between 6-seed Florida State and 14-seed Wake Forest.