‘Bring It On’ is 25. Spirit fingers!

By Linda Holmes,
Aisha HarrisWill JarvisMike KatzifJessica ReedyKathy TuTobin Low
Published August 14, 2025 at 7:17 AM EDT
Kirsten Dunst in Bring It On.
AJ Pics
/
Alamy
Kirsten Dunst in Bring It On.

The cheerleading film Bring It On spawned direct-to-video sequels and a Broadway musical. And with an all-star cast of Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, and Gabrielle Union, the movie remains a quotable classic. But a lot has happened since that might make it feel very timely, or very dated. Bring It On turns 25 this month so today we're revisiting our conversation about the movie.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Linda Holmes
Linda Holmes is a pop culture correspondent for NPR and the host of Pop Culture Happy Hour. She began her professional life as an attorney. In time, however, her affection for writing, popular culture, and the online universe eclipsed her legal ambitions. She shoved her law degree in the back of the closet, gave its living room space to DVD sets of The Wire, and never looked back.
Aisha Harris
Aisha Harris is a host of Pop Culture Happy Hour.
Will Jarvis
Mike Katzif
Jessica Reedy
Kathy Tu
Tobin Low
