NY Thruway tolls increase for first time in 14 years

For the first time in 14 years, drivers on the New York State Thruway will see a toll hike.

Tolls will increase by 5% on Jan. 1, 2024 and by another 5% on Jan. 1, 2027 for NY E-ZPass users. These drivers will pay 4.5 cents per mile now which will increase to 4.9 cents per mile in 2027.

New York State Thruway Authority

A common commuter trip from Verona to Syracuse will now be $1.12 in 2024 and increase to $1.17 in 2027 — a 10 cents change over 4 years.

Toll rates are also changing for Non-NY E-ZPass and Tolls By Mail users. Beginning in 2024, Non-NY E-ZPass drivers will pay 5.1 cents per mile and Tolls By Mail drivers will pay 5.8 cents per mile. Both groups will see an increase to 8.6 cents per mile in 2027.

The New York State Thruway Authority approved the toll hike in September — the first toll increase since 2010. The Thruway is supported by user-fees and does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars.