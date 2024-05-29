-
A new law is in effect Wednesday expanding New York's existing Slow Down Move Over requirement.
-
In less than a year, the expansion of Hancock International Airport’s North Concourse will mean more room for passengers, more food options, and possibly more flights out of Syracuse.
-
Earlier this year Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh in his state of the city made a commitment to Vision Zero: the goal to eliminate traffic deaths or severe injuries for all road users.
-
The city is already implementing some elements of Vision Zero like the municipal sidewalk program and automated enforcement speed, red light and bus stop arm cameras.
-
AAA is projecting more than 49 million people are planning to get behind the wheel between Wednesday and Sunday.
-
Just in time for winter, a new facility that recycles the fluid used to de-ice planes is ready to go.
-
The City of Syracuse is hoping more traffic cameras near schools will stop motorists from speeding in school zones.
-
With students back to school, the Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board is cautioning motorists to slow down and drive safely.
-
There used to be a direct bus route to the airport back in the early 2000’s. But it was never really successful, according to Centro spokesman Steve Koegel, so it stopped. But as the airport has grown in recent years, a need has returned.
-
The Central New York Regional Transportation Authority or Centro recently held a public information session regarding changes to several bus routes made due to operator shortages.
-
AAA said if you’re planning to travel any time soon, leave at least three months for your passport applications to be processed.
-
AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel this weekend at least 50 miles from home.