New 25,000 square foot terminal coming to Watertown's Airport

WRVO | By Ava Pukatch
Published August 13, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT
August 13, 2024- Watertown/Dexter, NY - Governor Hochul announces major construction underway to enhance passenger experience at North Country Airports. Expansion projects starting at Watertown International Airport and Adirondack Regional Airport will facilitate Tourism and Economic Development. Work continuing on terminal expansion and other improvements at Ogdensburg International Airport.
Darren McGee
/
Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
Governor Kathy Hochul announced $28 million in funding from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition to the Watertown International Airport to help construct a new terminal.

The funding is going toward a $32.5 million modernization project to Watertown’s Airport constructing a 25,000 square foot terminal with a new lobby and waiting area, expanded ticketing and baggage claim spaces, jet bridge, and a dedicated car rental space.

Hochul said these kinds of renovations are essential as the state hopes to draw in new businesses to the region.

“Businesses looking all over the country are going to judge us by the welcome they get when they land, or if by seeing how their customers are going to be brought here," Hochul said. "So, if we can make the expansions occur here, we can open up more opportunities for more flights to come in and out of here. That's what has been holding us back.”

The terminal is expected to be completed in summer 2025. The old terminal will then be renovated to include a new restaurant, offices and classroom and event spaces.

Other airport projects in the North Country receiving funding for enhancements include the Adirondack Regional Airport and the Ogdensburg International Airport.
Ava Pukatch
Ava Pukatch joined the WRVO news team in September 2022. She previously reported for WCHL in Chapel Hill, NC and earned a degree in Journalism and Media from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. At UNC, Ava was a Stembler Scholar and a reporter and producer for the award-winning UNC Hussman broadcast Carolina Connection. In her free time, Ava enjoys theatre, coffee and cheering on Tar Heel sports. Find her on Twitter @apukatch.
