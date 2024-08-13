New 25,000 square foot terminal coming to Watertown's Airport

Governor Kathy Hochul announced $28 million in funding from the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition to the Watertown International Airport to help construct a new terminal.

The funding is going toward a $32.5 million modernization project to Watertown’s Airport constructing a 25,000 square foot terminal with a new lobby and waiting area, expanded ticketing and baggage claim spaces, jet bridge, and a dedicated car rental space.

Hochul said these kinds of renovations are essential as the state hopes to draw in new businesses to the region.

“Businesses looking all over the country are going to judge us by the welcome they get when they land, or if by seeing how their customers are going to be brought here," Hochul said. "So, if we can make the expansions occur here, we can open up more opportunities for more flights to come in and out of here. That's what has been holding us back.”

The terminal is expected to be completed in summer 2025. The old terminal will then be renovated to include a new restaurant, offices and classroom and event spaces.

Other airport projects in the North Country receiving funding for enhancements include the Adirondack Regional Airport and the Ogdensburg International Airport.