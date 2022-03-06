Sunday Puzzle: May the odds be in your favor

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name with the syllable "may," in any spelling, somewhere inside it.

Ex. Judgment or opinion of something --> ESTIMATION

1. The "T" of B.L.T.

2. Spotted dog

3. Love of setting fires

4. Specialty of Disney Studios

5. Country whose capital is Bucharest

6. Island state of Australia

7. Facts and figures

8. Use of machinery in place of human labor

9. Alternative to burial

10. Language that Jesus is believe to have spoken

11. Astounding

12. Demand that might end "... or else!"

Last week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Alan Hochbaum, of Duluth, Ga. Name a famous actor — first and last names. Remove the last letter of each name. You'll be left with an animal and an adjective that describes that animal, respectively. Who is the actor?

Challenge answer: Rami Malek (ram, male)

Winner: David Kirkpatrick of Beaumont, Tex.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Ward Hartenstein, of Rochester, N.Y. Words starting with a "kw-" sound usually start with the letters QU-, as in question, or "KW-," as in Kwanzaa. What common, uncapitalized English word starting with a "kw-" sound contains none of the letters Q, U, K, or W?

