Leave a lasting legacy for WRVO Public Media
Since 1969, WRVO has been central and upstate New York's trusted source for news, information, and cultural programming. As we look toward the future, planned gifts from thoughtful listeners like you help ensure that WRVO will continue serving our community for generations to come.
By including WRVO in your estate plans, you can make a meaningful impact on public media's future while taking care of your family's needs first. Whether through a bequest in your will, a charitable trust, or other planned giving options, your legacy gift helps secure WRVO's mission of informing and engaging our community.
Tax Information:
- Organization: Oswego University Foundation, Inc.
- Address: 215 Sheldon Hall, SUNY Oswego, Oswego, NY 13126
- Tax Status: Not-for-profit Corporation
- Tax ID #: 15-0943677
Contact Us for More Information
We're here to help you explore how a legacy gift to WRVO can make a lasting difference for public radio in central and upstate New York. For personalized assistance with your estate planning questions or to discuss your philanthropic goals, please reach out to us.
Pam Cantine
Membership Director
WRVO Public Media
Address:
7060 State Rte 104
Oswego, NY 13069
Phone: (315) 312-3690
Email: pam@wrvo.org
All conversations are confidential and without obligation. Whether you're just beginning to consider your estate planning options or are ready to include WRVO in your existing plans, we welcome the opportunity to answer your questions and provide additional resources.
Important: We encourage you to consult with your own attorney, financial advisor, or tax professional when making estate planning decisions. WRVO does not provide legal or tax advice.