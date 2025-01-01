Leave a lasting legacy for WRVO Public Media

Since 1969, WRVO has been central and upstate New York's trusted source for news, information, and cultural programming. As we look toward the future, planned gifts from thoughtful listeners like you help ensure that WRVO will continue serving our community for generations to come.

By including WRVO in your estate plans, you can make a meaningful impact on public media's future while taking care of your family's needs first. Whether through a bequest in your will, a charitable trust, or other planned giving options, your legacy gift helps secure WRVO's mission of informing and engaging our community.

Tax Information:

