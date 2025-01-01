How to leave voice feedback on the WRVO App

We love hearing from our listeners! The WRVO app makes it easy to share your thoughts, feedback, or story ideas with our staff through voice messages. Here's how to do it:

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Open the Menu

Look for the three horizontal lines (☰) in the top-left corner of your screen

Tap on these lines to open the main menu

Step 2: Find "Talk to Us"

Scroll through the menu options until you see "Talk to Us"

It will have a microphone icon next to it

Tap on "Talk to Us"

Step 3: Choose Your Recording Method

You'll see three options at the top of the screen:

Audio (selected by default) - for voice messages

Video - if you want to include video

Browse - to upload an existing file

For voice feedback, make sure Audio is selected (it should have a blue underline).

Step 4: Record Your Message

You'll see a large red circle in the center of the screen

Tap the red button to start recording

Speak clearly into your phone's microphone

Important: Keep your message under 1 minute

Tap the button again when you're finished

Step 5: Review and Send

After recording, you'll have two options:

Replay (circular arrow icon) - Listen to your message before sending

Send (paper airplane icon) - Send your message via email to the station

Tips for Success

Find a quiet space to record

Hold your phone close to your mouth

Speak clearly and at a normal pace

If you make a mistake, simply record again

Remember: By sending your message, you're giving the station permission to use it on-air

Need Help?

If you have trouble with the app, you can always send us an email. We appreciate all feedback from our central and upstate New York community!

The WRVO app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices. Make sure you have the latest version for the best experience.