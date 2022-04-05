© 2022 WRVO Public Media
Russian expats have been struggling with their identity since the war began

By Michael Puente
Published April 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT

At Chicago's Russian Senior Center, Russian-born immigrants gather to connect. Since the invasion, many say they're feeling isolated and a sort of PTSD as they cope with the war and it's implications.

Copyright 2022 NPR

