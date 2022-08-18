New mental health services added in the Mohawk Valley

People who live in the Mohawk Valley now have a new option for mental health support.

Insights of Helio Health in Utica has traditionally helped people with substance use disorders, and now, the facility is expanding to offer mental health services, too.

Susan Zdanowicz, Vice President of Helio Health’s Mohawk Valley region, said the new designation is a big benefit.

"When someone is ready to come in and get help, we want to be able to do as much as we can for that person holistically,” said Zdanowicz. “If it's a physical need, psychosocial need, whatever their need is, we want to meet it while they're here."

Zdanowicz said since the beginning of COVID-19, the Mohawk Valley has seen a 28 percent increase in people coming in for treatment for substance use disorders who also have a mental health diagnosis.

The new services are available to people who do not have a substance use disorder as well.

Zdanowicz said since the need for mental health support is so high, Insights is collaborating with other area providers and Helio facilities to make sure everyone who walks in the door can get the help they need.

"I love the relationships that we're building because there are so many people that need help, it takes a village, and we're all in this together," said Zdanowicz.

The facility in Utica is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for walk-in assessments.