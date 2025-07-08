Upstate to build new pathology lab

Upstate is building a new state-of-the-art pathology lab in the Town of DeWitt.

Waiting for results of a medical test can be an extremely stressful time.

But Upstate Medical University hopes to ease some of that stress with the construction of a new Upstate Pathology Institute. Hospital CEO Bob Corona says in some cases, wait times for test results could be cut in half, from what they are now.

"All the components of the lab are spread around Upstate's various facilities, which takes time to move things around," said Corona. "Plus, conversations occur between technical people and pathologists. And when you're all consolidated in one area, you can speed things up, you can move things along, you can improve processes, so this will be a real help."

The Institute will also allow Upstate to increase the volume of tests by expanding its regional reach. The facility will have research and teaching areas, as well as a drone bay for maintenance and recharging of the drones that will carry specimens from doctor's offices to the pathology lab.

Corona says pathology is an under-the-radar medical field that is also one of the most important.

"It is key, and that's what is fascinating about the specialty is it's the core of diagnostics," said Corona. "If you don't get the pathology right, the rest doesn't go so well."