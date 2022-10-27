These are the Halloween costumes you may see a lot, based on people's Google searches

Halloween is in a few days, which means people will be getting creative with their costumes. Some may not be easily recognizable, while others are predicted to be commonplace around the country.

This year, Google has made a spooky map dedicated to what costumes people are searching for the most.

Perhaps you'll find some inspiration on what or what not to wear.

Most popular searches nationally

Witch

Spider-man

Dinosaur

Stranger Things

Fairy

Pirate

Rabbit

Cheerleader

Cowboy

Harley Quinn

Clown

Vampire

1980s

Hocus Pocus

Pumpkin

Most popular searches by city

Anchorage, Alaska: Rabbit

Atlanta: Spider-Man

Boston: Dinosaur

Chicago: Stranger Things

Dallas: Dinosaur

Detroit: Witch

Honolulu: Maui (character from the Disney movie, Moana)

Houston: Witch

Las Vegas: Stranger Things

Los Angeles: Spider-Man

Miami: Rabbit

Nashville, Tennessee: Dinosaur

New Orleans: Witch

New York: Fairy

Philadelphia: Rabbit

Phoenix: Dinosaur

Pittsburgh: Pirate

Portland: Fairy

Seattle: Witch

Washington, D.C.: Dinosaur

