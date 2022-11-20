Blowing and drifting snow remains Sunday in Buffalo as Lake Effect winds down

Lake effect snow warnings in WNY have expired, but the National Weather Service forecasts blowing and drifting snow, icy roads, and as much as another 5 inches in some areas until the winter weather advisories expire Sunday night.

The respite from heavy Lake Effect Snows will give residents and road crews alike the chance to begin digging out of three day storm that has left as much as four feet of snow in some areas. As of Saturday morning the National Weather Service reported 77 inches in Orchard Park, 73 inches in Hamburg and 65 in near Blasdell.

As of 8 am Sunday, travel bans remained in place for south Buffalo, Evans,

The Town of Hamburg, including the Villages of Hamburg and Blasdell, Lackawanna and Orchard Park.

Buffalo set a record for daily snowfall on Saturday, accumulating 16.1 inches by about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The weather agency reported some towns in Erie County hadeceived more than 5 feet of snow on Friday. Further north in the state, some parts of Jefferson County got nearly 50 inches on Friday.

Gusty winds today and even more so Monday will create blowing and drifting of the recently fallen snow, the weather service says.

Heavy lake effect snow is now meandering southward again, resting upon the Southern Tier with Allegany County expected to see as many as 5 inches of snow Sunday ,according to the National Weather Service.

THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES

Northern Erie County, Niagara County, Orleans and Genesee County

(Including the cities of Niagara Falls, Medina, Buffalo and Batavia)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING

West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snow accumulation of an inch or two near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while driving.

Southern Erie

(Including Orchard Park and Springville)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING.

West winds gusting as high as 45 mph will create areas of blowing and drifting snow.

Additional snow accumulations of up to 2 inches.

Areas of blowing snow will result in snow covered roads and limited visibilities.

Allegany County

(Including the city of Wellsville)

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING.

Lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches in the most persistent lake snows.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Plan on slippery road conditions.

Lake effect snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities

