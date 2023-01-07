Fresh Air Weekend: Wrapping up the Jan. 6 hearings; Editing Robert Caro

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How the Jan. 6 committee used TV tactics and dark humor in its case against Trump: Reporter Luke Broadwater says the committee hired a former news producer to hit Trump where it hurt: "His whole career was built on television, and they were able to use that very medium against him."

Noah Baumbach's 'White Noise' adaptation is brave, even if not entirely successful: The 1985 novel has been described as "unfilmable." Baumbach wasn't deterred — and though the movie brims with terrific moments, his White Noise doesn't hold together as well as Don DeLillo's.

He's edited Caro, le Carré and 'Catch-22,' but doesn't mind if you don't know his name: Robert Gottlieb has been working in publishing since 1955. The documentary Turn Every Page, by daughter Lizzie Gottlieb, examines his decades-long editing relationship with author Robert Caro.

